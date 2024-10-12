Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 630,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122,053 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 158,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 352,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 98,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Shares of COST stock opened at $893.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $881.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

