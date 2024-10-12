COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,139.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
