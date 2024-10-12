COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,139.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.