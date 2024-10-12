Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $163,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.