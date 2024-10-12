Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.98 ($61.52) and last traded at €55.88 ($61.41). 416,135 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.30 ($60.77).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.58.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

