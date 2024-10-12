Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,978,357.24 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Complete Solaria stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria accounts for approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

