Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in September

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 0.5 %
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.6378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
