Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

