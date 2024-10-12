CoinLoan (CLT) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $641,918.68 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 195.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

