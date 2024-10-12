Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $102.81 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $102.81 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

