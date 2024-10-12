Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 486.4% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 73,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.