Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 486.4% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 73,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
