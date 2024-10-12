Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 486.4% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 73,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.