Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.94 million, a PE ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.73. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at $54,292,148.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,292,148.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 536,393 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $811,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $586,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

