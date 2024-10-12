Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $7.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 804,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

