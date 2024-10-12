Code Waechter LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.02. 5,225,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

