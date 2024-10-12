Code Waechter LLC Takes $5.54 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 95,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 106,572 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 437,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 1,969,442 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.