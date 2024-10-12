Code Waechter LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.37 on Friday, hitting $932.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $910.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $852.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
