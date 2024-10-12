Code Waechter LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.
VTI traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $286.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.79. The company has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
