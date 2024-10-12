Code Waechter LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,518.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average is $353.47. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.