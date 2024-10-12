CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) by 616.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of CNS Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNSP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.57. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $137.50.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading

