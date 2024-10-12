Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.
Clover Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Clover Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clover
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.