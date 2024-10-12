Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of CLCGY stock remained flat at $44.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

