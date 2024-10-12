ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
