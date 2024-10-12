ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

CLRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 8,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,374. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

