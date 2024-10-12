Clarius Group LLC Sells 172 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190,341 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 73,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 509,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

