Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $355.15 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.73 and a 200-day moving average of $314.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.