Clarius Group LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $336.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.42 and a 200-day moving average of $293.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $337.60.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

