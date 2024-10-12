Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in American Tower by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

