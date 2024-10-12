Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,031,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,349,000 after buying an additional 125,095 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $225.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.