Clarius Group LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $299.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

