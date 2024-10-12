Clarius Group LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

