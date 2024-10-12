Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Clariant Stock Performance

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant stock remained flat at $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. Clariant has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

