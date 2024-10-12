City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires $19,783.44 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 172 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $19,783.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,564.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $118.50 on Friday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.47.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in City by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in City by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

