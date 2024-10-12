Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CZBS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 2,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $51.80.
About Citizens Bancshares
