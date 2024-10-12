Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CZBS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 2,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Citizens Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

