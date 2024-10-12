Citigroup Upgrades Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) to “Strong-Buy”

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.