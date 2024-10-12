Citigroup Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Strong-Buy

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Mondi Trading Up 3.2 %

About Mondi

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

