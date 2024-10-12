Citigroup Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Strong-Buy

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Report on MONDY
Mondi Trading Up 3.2 %
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.