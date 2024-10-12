Citigroup Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $149.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.13.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

