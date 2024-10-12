Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

