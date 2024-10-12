Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Trading 753.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) shot up 753.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 7,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 19,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.
Cirata Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
About Cirata
Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.
