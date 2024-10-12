Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,670. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $211.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

