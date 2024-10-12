Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 1,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Cineplex Trading Down 0.9 %
CPXGF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
About Cineplex
