Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 1,183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Cineplex Trading Down 0.9 %

CPXGF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

