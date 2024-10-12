Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Ciena stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

