Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

