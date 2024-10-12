Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

CHGCY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $25.99.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

