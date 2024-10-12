Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Shares of CB stock opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.13 and its 200 day moving average is $266.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

