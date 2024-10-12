Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SLM by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Trading Up 2.6 %

SLM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 1,085,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

