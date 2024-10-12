Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,865 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for about 1.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Antero Midstream worth $31,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,696,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.