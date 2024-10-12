Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.96.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $502.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

