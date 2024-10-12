Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.1 days.
Chervon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRHF remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Chervon has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.05.
About Chervon
