Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG opened at $190.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

