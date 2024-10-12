Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 981 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.03. The stock had a trading volume of 940,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,457. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.