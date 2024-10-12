Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 50,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.60. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.